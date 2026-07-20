Tehran, Muscat hold consultations on Strait of Hormuz security

20 July 2026 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran is coordinating with Oman, as the two coastal states bordering the Strait of Hormuz, to develop mechanisms and implement measures concerning the strategic waterway, AzerNEWS reports.

"Iran does not want the Strait of Hormuz to once again be used as a means of threatening the country's security and national interests. As one of the two coastal states, alongside Oman, Iran is committed to taking the necessary steps to ensure the strait is not exploited in ways that undermine its interests or sovereignty," Baghaei said.

He stressed that Iran believes all measures related to the Strait of Hormuz should be pursued through close cooperation between Tehran and Muscat.

Baghaei also noted that Iran has been in contact with Oman on issues concerning the Strait of Hormuz since the ceasefire between Iran and the United States was restored on April 7-8, adding that consultations between the two sides are ongoing.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.