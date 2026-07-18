CENTCOM confirms two U.S. service members killed in Jordan

18 July 2026 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Two U.S. service members were killed in Jordan on July 17, AzerNEWS reports.

"On July 17, two U.S. service members in Jordan were killed in action as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks," CENTCOM said in a social media post.

According to CENTCOM, one additional U.S. service member remains missing following the incident.

The command also said that four other U.S. troops were evacuated to hospitals in Jordan for medical treatment. They have since been discharged, while other personnel who sustained minor injuries have returned to duty with their units.