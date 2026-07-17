IRGC claims strike on U.S. command center in Syria
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it carried out a strike against a U.S. command center near the town of Al-Tanf in southern Syria, AzerNEWS reports.
According to a statement cited by the Iranian news agency Mehr, the attack destroyed a radar system and several specialized helicopters at the facility.
The IRGC also stated that Iran continues to maintain "full control" over the Strait of Hormuz, describing the strategic waterway as remaining under the control of Iranian forces.
Separately, Iranian media reported that the United States launched a missile strike on Iran's Iranshahr Airport using fighter aircraft. According to Tasnim News Agency, three explosions were heard in the area.
No information has yet been released regarding possible casualties or damage to the airport's infrastructure.
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