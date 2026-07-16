President Ilham Aliyev received John Deere delegation [PHOTOS]

16 July 2026 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Csaba Lejko, President for the CIS and Central Asia at John Deere and Chief Executive Officer of John Deere Walldorf International GmbH, and Peter Sachse, Vice President for the CIS at John Deere, on July 16, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, the participants fondly recalled President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with Csaba Lejko in Baku last year.

The guests noted that the development they had witnessed in Azerbaijan had made a deep impression on them.

Touching upon John Deere’s successful operations in Azerbaijan, Csaba Lejko expressed the company’s interest in expanding cooperation with the country.

The sides emphasized Azerbaijan’s significant agricultural potential, highlighting the application of modern technologies in the sector. They also discussed the state’s efforts to support agricultural development and underscored the importance of the recently adopted State Program in this regard.

The meeting also focused on prospects for future cooperation between Azerbaijan and John Deere, with the sides noting the broad opportunities to expand collaboration across various areas of agriculture.

Founded in the United States in 1837, John Deere is one of the world's leading manufacturers of agricultural, construction, and forestry machinery. The company operates factories and offices in more than 30 countries.