Shusha Global Media Forum explores AI, visual storytelling and future of journalism [PHOTOS]

14 July 2026 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A panel discussion titled "Media Horizons: Artificial Intelligence, Visual Storytelling and Next-Generation Experiences" was held as part of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum, bringing together media experts, bloggers and technology specialists to examine the rapidly evolving digital media landscape.

AzerNEWS reports that the session was moderated by Farhad Mammadov, Director of the Center for South Caucasus Studies.

Participants discussed the transformation of the modern media environment, the growing influence of artificial intelligence on journalism, emerging opportunities in visual storytelling, and effective strategies for engaging audiences across digital platforms.

The panel featured technology bloggers Farid Pardashunas and Tariyel Agazade, alongside bloggers Gela Vasadze and Diana Knud.

Speakers noted that while artificial intelligence is creating new opportunities for the media industry, it is also raising significant challenges related to information security, content credibility and adherence to ethical standards. They emphasized that the rapid pace of technological advancement requires journalists to acquire new skills, make effective use of digital tools and continuously adapt to changing media trends.

The discussion also highlighted the growing importance of visual content in capturing the attention of modern audiences, with participants stressing that next-generation media formats are becoming increasingly central to the way information is presented and consumed.

Concluding the session, panelists agreed that artificial intelligence and other innovative technologies will play a defining role in shaping the future of journalism, underscoring the need for responsible, professional and ethical use of these emerging tools.