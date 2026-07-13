Azerbaijan's oil and liquid hydrocarbon output forecast to reach 550,000 barrels per day in 2026

13 July 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan is expected to produce an average of 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in 2026, according to the latest monthly report released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), AzerNEWS reports.

The forecast remains unchanged from the agency's previous assessment, indicating stable expectations for the country's hydrocarbon production this year.

The EIA also projects that Azerbaijan's oil and other liquid hydrocarbon output will decline to 520,000 bpd in 2027, a figure that is likewise unchanged from its earlier forecast.

According to the report, Azerbaijan produced an average of 570,000 barrels per day of liquid hydrocarbons in 2025, highlighting a gradual downward trend in production over the coming years.

The latest outlook reflects the EIA's continued expectations for Azerbaijan's energy sector as the country navigates the natural decline of mature oil fields while maintaining its role as a key hydrocarbon producer in the Caspian region.