Azerbaijan's Flame team Wins Gold at European Gym for life challenge in Italy
Azerbaijan's Flame team has won the gold medal at the 5th European Gym for Life Challenge, one of Europe's most prestigious festivals for Gymnastics for All, held in Pistoia, Italy, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the Flame team delivered an outstanding performance, finishing first among 74 participating teams.
Competing in the Small Groups category, the Azerbaijani athletes impressed both the audience and the judging panel with their creative and technically accomplished routine, earning the festival's top honor.
The European Gym for Life Challenge, organized every two years by European Gymnastics, is regarded as one of the continent's premier events for the Gymnastics for All discipline. The festival brings together teams from across Europe to showcase creativity, technical excellence, artistic expression, and teamwork in a non-competitive, performance-based environment.
Flame's victory adds another international achievement to Azerbaijan's growing reputation in gymnastics and highlights the country's continued success on the European stage.
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