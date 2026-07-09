Azerbaijan enhances cyber defense cooperation under digital development strategy

9 July 2026 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Innovation and Digital Development Agency hosted a meeting between representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting discussed the work done in the fields of digitalization, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and innovation, as well as the prospects for the development of cooperation between the two ministries in these spheres.

The sides emphasized the importance of accelerating the country's digital transformation process, expanding cooperation among state institutions in the fields of information security and cybersecurity, as well as training professional personnel.

It was noted that the relevant measures are implemented in line with the state policy pursued under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and are aimed at achieving the objectives set in the "Digital Development Acceleration Action Plan for 2026-2028".

It was highlighted that at the meeting of the Digital Development Council held in June, 2026, under the chairmanship of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, the work carried out under the Action Plan, the results achieved, and the priority tasks for the upcoming years were also discussed in detail. In this regard, strengthening institutional cooperation among state bodies in the field of cybersecurity and developing human capital are of particular importance.

At the meeting, it was noted that the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, operating under the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, regularly organizes professional courses and training for Defense Ministry’s personnel covering information security and cybersecurity. It was particularly emphasized that the implementation of these activities makes a significant contribution to enhancing the professionalism of servicemen in the fields of information security and cybersecurity, improving their knowledge and skills in countering modern cyber threats, as well as further strengthening cooperation among state institutions.