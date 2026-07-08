Donald Trump discusses potential visit to Ukraine during high-level talks
U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he is willing to visit Ukraine when the timing is appropriate, AzerNEWS reports.
Trump made the statement during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was broadcast on the YouTube channel of the Ukrainian leader’s office.
"Yes, I would go to Ukraine at the right time," Trump said in response to a journalist’s question about a possible visit.
U.S. President also announced plans to hold another phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump described the leaders of Russia and Ukraine as "tough negotiators," while emphasizing that both Moscow and Kyiv are interested in reaching a settlement to the conflict.
Image: NBC
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