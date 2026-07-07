Saudi Arabian oil tanker damaged in Strait of Hormuz incident

7 July 2026 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A Saudi Arabian-flagged oil tanker was damaged after colliding with another vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports, citing Reuters.

According to the information, the oil tanker collided with another tanker carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG). The incident occurred near the coast of Oman. Details of the incident have not yet been disclosed.

Saudi Arabian officials have not made any official statement regarding the incident so far.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

Image: Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters