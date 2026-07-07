NATO leaders gather in Ankara for 36th summit

7 July 2026 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The 36th NATO Summit officially opens today, July 7, in Türkiye's capital, Ankara, bringing together heads of state and government from across the Alliance for two days of high-level discussions on security and defense, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Anadolu Agency, the Presidential Complex in Ankara will host the leaders of all 32 NATO member states, along with thousands of diplomats, journalists, and forum participants.

The summit's agenda includes strengthening NATO's deterrence and defense capabilities, enhancing Euro-Atlantic security, increasing defense spending, advancing the Alliance's long-term strategic objectives, and addressing a range of pressing regional and global security challenges.

In addition to plenary sessions, leaders are expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings and participate in several side events throughout the summit.

Turkish authorities have completed extensive preparations for the event, including security, logistics, communications, and technological infrastructure. Official delegations will arrive through Esenboğa Airport, Ankara Airport, and Mürted Air Base.

An International Media Center has also been established at the Presidential National Library to accommodate domestic and international media representatives. The facility features 1,800 workstations, 40 editing rooms, more than 100 live broadcasting positions, and 11 press conference halls, providing comprehensive support for global media coverage of the summit.