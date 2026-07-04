Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirms Türkiye's commitment to regional peace

4 July 2026 23:17 (UTC+04:00)

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Sustainable solutions to regional conflicts can only be achieved through the will and support of the countries in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a joint press conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul.

Erdogan stressed that Türkiye stands in solidarity with its brotherly nations, particularly Pakistan, in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity across the region.

The Turkish president said Ankara remains committed to efforts aimed at reducing tensions and resolving conflicts through diplomatic means.

"Türkiye is interested in creating an environment of peace and security for all the peoples of the region, regardless of their ethnic or religious background," Erdogan said.

He also welcomed the recent U.S.-Iran agreements reached with Pakistan's mediation, describing them as an important step toward easing regional tensions.

"Thanks to the agreements reached through Islamabad's mediation, the region has been able to breathe a sigh of relief. The negotiations were extremely difficult, and I would like to once again congratulate Pakistan on the effectiveness of its diplomatic efforts," Erdogan said.