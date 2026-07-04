Iran warns against military presence in Strait of Hormuz

4 July 2026 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

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Iran has issued a strong warning regarding any military activity in the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports.

The statement was made by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi in a post on his X account.

"The Strait of Hormuz is not a venue for military displays by extra-regional powers. As a responsible country that guarantees security in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran warns against any military activity in this sensitive waterway," Gharibabadi wrote.

The deputy foreign minister added that responsibility for the security of the Strait of Hormuz lies with the coastal states and warned that any party contributing to tensions would bear responsibility for the consequences.

Iran has repeatedly stated that, as the two littoral states bordering the Strait of Hormuz, Iran and Oman should oversee the management of the strategic waterway and receive payment for the services they provide.

It is worth noting that after the United States and Iran failed to reach concrete results in negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program, the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. Iran responded the same day by launching missiles and drones targeting Israel and U.S. facilities in the region.

A ceasefire agreement between the parties was reached on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation.

On June 18, Iran and the United States signed a peace memorandum, which was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum entered into force on June 19.

The first round of discussions between Iran and the United States under the memorandum took place on June 21 with the mediation of Pakistan and Qatar.

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