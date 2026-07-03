Submissions open for creative exhibition 'Summer Dreams'

3 July 2026 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Entries are now being accepted for the "Summer Dreams" creative exhibition, which will be held under the motto: "Get Closer to Nature and Capture Its Extraordinary Beauty!", AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibition is organized by the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, the Khatai District Children's Art Gallery, and the Khatai Arts Center.

The project is being implemented with the support of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, the Khatai Executive Power, and the Artists' Union of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Participants are invited to submit artworks that reflect their impressions of summer. Suggested themes include:

The feelings and atmosphere that summer brings

The summer landscape around me

The colors of nature in summer

My summer dreams

A summer scene that has remained in my memory

Children and young people aged 8 to 21 are invited to participate. Each participant may submit up to three artworks, with a maximum size of 30 × 40 cm.

The submission period is open until September 30, 2026. Applications should be sent by email to [email protected].

Each submission must include:

A photograph of the artwork

The title of the artwork

The dimensions of the artwork and the technique used

The author's full name

The name of the educational institution and contact information

The author's date of birth

The organizers note that applications with incomplete information will not be considered.

Following the selection process, 100 outstanding artworks will be chosen for the exhibition, and their authors will receive certificates of participation. Participation in the exhibition is free of charge.

For additional information, please contact the organizers by phone or WhatsApp at +994 51 310 74 01.

Media partners of the event areAzernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.