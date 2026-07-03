International Silk Road Festival opens in Ganja with grand ceremony [PHOTOS]

3 July 2026 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The official opening ceremony of the 15th International Silk Road Festival has been held in Ganja, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Composers' Union and the Fikret Amirov Ganja State Philharmonic Hall.

Speakers at the ceremony emphasized that the festival is an important cultural initiative that brings together the traditions and arts of different nations while promoting international cultural cooperation.

The event continued with a concert featuring the Folk Instruments Orchestra of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, the Philharmonic's soloists, and its dance ensemble.

Reflecting the festival's international spirit, the concert program also featured a performance by the Ak-Niyet Folk Choreography Ensemble of the Seytek National Children's and Youth Center from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, whose vibrant dance performance was warmly received by the audience.

The 15th International Silk Road Festival will continue over the coming days with a diverse program featuring artistic ensembles from various countries.

First launched in 2010, the International Silk Road Festival has become one of Azerbaijan's leading cultural events, celebrating the artistic traditions of countries connected by the historic Silk Road while promoting intercultural dialogue through music and the performing arts.

Traditionally hosted in Sheki, the festival has welcomed performers from across Asia and Europe over the years.

This year's 15th edition marks the first time the festival is being held in Ganja, where, from July 1 to 3, audiences are enjoying concerts and performances by artists from Azerbaijan and a number of Silk Road countries, further strengthening international cultural cooperation and showcasing the diversity of the region's musical heritage.