Russia supplies 976 tons of wheat to Armenia via Azerbaijan transit route

3 July 2026 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A shipment of 976 tons of wheat has been transported from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan's transit corridor, AzerNEWS reports.

The cargo, consisting of 14 railway wagons and weighing a total of 976 tons, was dispatched from the Bilajari railway station toward the Boyuk Kesik border station.

The latest shipment adds to the growing volume of goods transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan. To date, more than 35,000 tons of grain, nearly 8,000 tons of fertilizers, 133 tons of aluminum, 68 tons of buckwheat, and 414 tons of anthracite have been delivered along the route.

In addition, Azerbaijan has exported more than 14,000 tons of diesel fuel and nearly 5,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline to Armenia so far.

The figures underscore the increasing role of regional transport corridors and trade links in facilitating the movement of essential commodities across the South Caucasus.