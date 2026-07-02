Deputy Culture Minister highlights ongoing cultural revival in Karabakh

2 July 2026 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov has stated that President Ilham Aliyev's decree marking the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress reflects Azerbaijan's long-term contribution to strengthening unity within the Turkic world, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at an international conference titled "Scientific and Cultural Heritage of the First Turkological Congress," held on July 2 at Karabakh University as part of Turkic World Week, Farid Jafarov stressed the central role of culture in fostering cooperation and strengthening relations between states.

He highlighted that ongoing large-scale reconstruction efforts in Karabakh go beyond the construction of new infrastructure.

The Deputy Culture Minister noted that the primary objective is the restoration of the region's ancient history, cultural and spiritual heritage, and historical monuments, ensuring their preservation for future generations.

Turkic World Week is a series of cultural and academic events held in Azerbaijan to mark the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress, which took place in Baku between 26 February and 6 March 1926.

That congress is widely regarded as a landmark in the development of Turkology, bringing together scholars from various Turkic-speaking regions and contributing to discussions on language reform, including the transition toward Latin-based alphabets, as well as the systematic study of Turkic languages and culture.

Turkic World Week is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), and the Ministry of Science and Education, in partnership with the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), TURKSOY, Baku State University, the Turkic Academy, and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

Within the framework of the event, scholars and experts from Turkic countries gather in Azerbaijan to discuss the development of Turkic studies, shared cultural heritage, and modern academic cooperation.

The initiative also highlights the enduring relevance of the First Turkological Congress to today's scientific and cultural collaboration across the Turkic world, while promoting closer ties among universities, research institutions, and cultural organisations.