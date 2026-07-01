President of European Commission arrives in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

1 July 2026 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

Ursula von der Leyen was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, and other officials.

A guard of honor was lined up at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the flags of Azerbaijan and the European Union, in honor of the President of the European Commission.

On July 1, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit.

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