Israel targets 70% renewable energy use in transportation by 2050

1 July 2026 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Israel’s Ministry of Transportation has introduced a national strategy aimed at reducing reliance on private cars and increasing the share of trips made by sustainable transport to about 70% in major urban areas by 2050, AzerNEWS reports.

According to TPS-IL, the initiative is intended to improve long-term mobility for Israeli residents, enhance access to employment hubs and essential services, and strengthen nationwide connectivity while decreasing private vehicle usage. It targets a future modal split where roughly 70% of journeys are made via sustainable transportation, with private cars accounting for around 30%.

The national plan includes an investment of hundreds of billions of shekels by 2050 in developing the road network, Israel Railways, the Dan Bloc (Tel Aviv area) Metro, light rail, traffic control systems, buses, and walking and cycling infrastructure.

Israel’s main mitigation target is to reduce per capita greenhouse gas emissions. To achieve that, the government of Israel wants to produce 17% of electricity from renewables and shift 20% of transportation from cars to public transport by 2030.

Image: Tomer Neuberg / Flash90