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Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Azeri Light oil extends gains as global crude prices rise

30 June 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azeri Light oil extends gains as global crude prices rise
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The price of Azerbaijan's crude oil has increased, with the country's flagship Azeri Light grade posting notable gains in international markets, AzerNEWS reports.

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