Progressive ideas put forward by First Turkological Congress form foundation of projects successfully being implemented by OTS
"The progressive ideas put forward by the First Turkological Congress form the foundation of the projects successfully being implemented by the Organization of Turkic States today to create a common humanitarian space," President Ilham Aliyev said during in his address to the participants of the Turkic World Week dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress.
The address also stated: "The family of the Turkic world is on the path to becoming one of the influential geopolitical power centers of the century, in a manner worthy of Azerbaijan's great ancestors who created a great civilization. Azerbaijan will continue to spare no effort to strengthen the unity and resilience of this family."
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