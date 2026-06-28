Aydin Suleymanli makes history with victory over chess legend Magnus Carlsen

28 June 2026 21:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli has described his victory over world chess star Magnus Carlsen as a moment he will never forget, AzerNEWS reports.

The game took place during the FIDE World Team Rapid and Blitz Championships in Hong Kong, where Suleymanli represented Azerbaijan's Odlar Yurdu team.

Speaking to the press service of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Suleymanli said that playing against Carlsen had been one of his main goals before the tournament.

"Before the competition, I spoke with our captain Rauf Mammadov and said that I wanted to play on the first board because I wanted to face Magnus Carlsen. I believe every chess player dreams of playing against Carlsen. I achieved that dream and even won. Magnus is a great chess player, and for many people defeating him seems impossible. I used to think so too, but I managed to do it. I will never forget this moment and this game," he said.

Suleymanli noted that the victory gave him additional confidence and changed his approach toward future opponents.

"Magnus is one of the strongest players in chess history. Playing against him is always extremely difficult. In rapid chess, when time becomes limited, every move matters. This victory helped me believe in myself even more. After the game with Magnus, I look at other opponents differently and will evaluate my chances more confidently," the grandmaster added.

Commenting on the performance of the Odlar Yurdu team at the championship, Suleymanli said the team achieved a respectable result despite its lower initial ranking.

"Although we were the 16th team according to the rating, we performed well. We did better than expected in both rapid and blitz. In the rapid tournament, we defeated the strong WR Chess team. In blitz, we reached the knockout stage, but unfortunately, luck was not on our side against Uzbekistan. We lost the second match 2.5–3.5, although we had opportunities to win. Overall, I consider the result satisfactory," he said.

The Azerbaijani chess player also thanked everyone who supported him.

"I want to thank everyone who supported me and sent kind messages. Before every tournament, I tell my family that I will win because they have always believed in me and supported me from the beginning. I think even my parents did not expect me to defeat Magnus," Suleymanli said.

Aydin Suleymanli is expected to continue his international campaign by participating in a rapid and blitz tournament in the United States on July 2–5.