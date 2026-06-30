Iraq gives pro-Iran militias two-month deadline to disarm

30 June 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Iraq has given what it describes as Iran-aligned armed groups until September 30 to surrender their weapons, government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi said on Monday, ahead of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's visit to the United States, AzerNEWS reports.

"September 21 is the final deadline for handing over weapons, and at the same time for the withdrawal of the international coalition," he said according to the state news agency INA. The move follows attacks by some Iran-backed groups on US facilities in Iraq during the regional conflict triggered by Israeli and US strikes on Iran earlier this year.

Separately, Iraq approved Tehran's request to hold funeral ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on July 8.