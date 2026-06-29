Iran, Oman hold first meeting of joint committee on Strait of Hormuz

29 June 2026 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that Iran and Oman have convened the inaugural meeting of their joint committee on the Strait of Hormuz in Muscat, AzerNEWS reports.

During his visit to Muscat, Gharibabadi met with Omani Minister Counselor for Foreign Affairs Abdulaziz Al-Hinai. The two sides discussed current issues related to the strategic waterway and exchanged views on its future management.

"We discussed ongoing issues related to the strait and exchanged views on its future governance within the framework of paragraph 5 of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding and the sovereign rights of coastal states," Gharibabadi said.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.