Azerbaijan Army enhances officer training with specialized demonstration classes [PHOTOS]
Pursuant to the relevant order of the Azerbaijan Minister of Defence, demonstration classes were held for the attendees of the Officer Specialisation Course at the Training and Educational Centre of the Azerbaijan Army, AzerNEWS reports.
Under the training plan, instruction was conducted in firearms, reconnaissance, engineering, artillery, combat vehicle driving, and other military specialities.
The primary objective of the classes is to enhance the personnel’s theoretical knowledge, practical skills, and physical and psychological resilience.
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