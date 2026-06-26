Georgia's PM expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for gas supply cooperation

26 June 2026 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

During his annual speech to Parliament, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that Georgia had concluded successful negotiations with Azerbaijan, securing more than 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas at an optimal price, AzerNEWS reports.

"We held very important negotiations with Azerbaijan on natural gas supplies and secured guarantees for more than two billion cubic meters of gas at an optimal, reasonable price," Kobakhidze said.

According to the prime minister, more than 60 settlements, covering approximately 10,000 households, were connected to the country's gas distribution network during the reporting period as part of Georgia's gasification program.

Kobakhidze emphasized that the negotiations with Azerbaijan, which he described as a friendly country, were of fundamental importance to Georgia's energy security.

"We conducted very important negotiations with our friendly country, Azerbaijan, regarding gas supplies, and these talks were concluded with great success. I would like to thank both the Ministry of Economy and our Azerbaijani friends for the negotiations and the results achieved. This is extremely important for the country's energy security," he added.