US deploys rescue teams to Venezuela amid devastating earthquake
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that the State Department is "immediately deploying search and rescue teams, medical resources, and humanitarian assistance to Venezuela" following two powerful earthquakes that struck the country, AzerNEWS reports.
Rubio said the aid was being sent at the direction of US President Donald Trump and expressed solidarity with Venezuelans affected by the disaster.
"Our hearts are with all those who have lost loved ones, those injured, and the courageous rescue workers working tirelessly in the aftermath," Rubio said in a statement.
His comments come after Acting President Delcy Rodriguez confirmed at least 32 people were killed and more than 700 injured in the earthquakes, both measuring above magnitude 7.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!