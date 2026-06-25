US deploys rescue teams to Venezuela amid devastating earthquake

25 June 2026 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that the State Department is "immediately deploying search and rescue teams, medical resources, and humanitarian assistance to Venezuela" following two powerful earthquakes that struck the country, AzerNEWS reports.

Rubio said the aid was being sent at the direction of US President Donald Trump and expressed solidarity with Venezuelans affected by the disaster.

"Our hearts are with all those who have lost loved ones, those injured, and the courageous rescue workers working tirelessly in the aftermath," Rubio said in a statement.

His comments come after Acting President Delcy Rodriguez confirmed at least 32 people were killed and more than 700 injured in the earthquakes, both measuring above magnitude 7.