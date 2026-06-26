2026 World Cup makes history as highest-scoring tournament ever

26 June 2026 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially cemented its place in football history by becoming the highest-scoring tournament in the history of the competition, AzerNEWS reports.

According to official FIFA statistics, an astonishing 173 goals have already been scored so far in the tournament. This milestone breaks the previous record of 172 goals set just four years ago at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Remarkably, the new record has been shattered before the group stage has even concluded, with several matches still left to play. This guarantees that the final goal tally will rise significantly higher, setting an unprecedented benchmark for future tournaments.

Taking to his official Instagram account to celebrate the milestone, FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated:

"Surpassing the previous record of 172 goals scored in Qatar already demonstrates the excitement and the power of attacking football that is making the 2026 FIFA World Cup unforgettable."

The historic surge in goals is largely attributed to a major format change introduced this year, which sees the tournament expand to feature a record-breaking 48 national teams for the first time in history.