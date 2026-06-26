Azerbaijan exports new shipment of fuel and gasoline to Armenia

26 June 2026 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan has dispatched its latest shipment of petroleum products to Armenia, marking another step in ongoing regional trade.

AzerNEWS reports that the cargo departed from the Bilajari railway station on June 26, heading toward Boyuk Kasik. The shipment consists of 18 railcars carrying 971 tons of AI-92 gasoline, alongside 8 railcars transporting 467 tons of diesel fuel.

With this latest delivery, Azerbaijan's total energy exports to Armenia have surpassed significant milestones. To date, the country has supplied Armenia with more than 14,000 tons of diesel, as well as over 4,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 grade gasoline.

In tandem with direct energy sales, Azerbaijan continues to serve as a vital transit corridor for regional logistics. Cumulative transit data reveals that Russia has utilized Azerbaijani territory to transport over 34,000 tons of grain, nearly 8,000 tons of fertilizer, 414 tons of anthracite coal, 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat directly to Armenia.