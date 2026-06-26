Iran could become new market for U.S. agricultural exports, Trump says

26 June 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Iran could become a new market for American agricultural exports amid ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran and a reported agreement, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a dinner with American farmers at the White House, Trump expressed optimism about the potential economic opportunities.

"I think it's going to be very big," the U.S. president said.

On Thursday, The New York Post, citing a senior U.S. official, reported that under the agreement, Iranian funds frozen in the United States would be released. However, the funds would not be transferred directly to the Iranian government.

Instead, Washington insists that the money be paid directly to companies supplying Iran with approved goods, including agricultural products, medical equipment, and other authorized items.

According to Iranian media reports, Tehran is expected to receive a total of $12 billion in two installments under the arrangement.