Azerbaijan resettles more families in liberated territories as great return continues

25 June 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan has relocated another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to several settlements in its liberated territories as part of the government's ongoing Great Return program initiated under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

Tthe latest phase of resettlement has seen families move to the Karkijahan settlement of Khankendi, Hadrut settlement in Khojavand district, Shukurbeyli village in Jabrayil, Boyuk Galadara village in Shusha district, Ballija, Badara and Khanabad villages in Khojaly district, and Childiran, Vangli and Hasanriz villages in Aghdara district.

In total, 58 families comprising 237 people have been relocated. The resettlement includes eight families (34 people) to Karkijahan, four families (15 people) to Hadrut, seven families (28 people) to Shukurbeyli, three families (14 people) to Boyuk Galadara, two families (seven people) to Ballija, two families (five people) to Badara, two families (five people) to Khanabad, 13 families (53 people) each to Hasanriz and Childiran, and four families (23 people) to Vangli.

The families had previously lived in temporary accommodation across Azerbaijan, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums and administrative buildings, after being displaced during Armenia's occupation of the territories in the early 1990s.

Returning residents expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for facilitating their return and thanked the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, soldiers and officers who liberated the territories. They also paid tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the process.

Among those returning to their ancestral homes is former IDP Sayara Khanaliyeva, who was forced to leave Shusha in 1992 together with her family.

"We were compelled to leave Shusha during the occupation. At that time, my children were very young and my youngest son was only one year old. I thank God for allowing us to witness this day and I am grateful to our state for giving us this happiness," she said.

Khanaliyeva noted that the hardships of displacement were finally coming to an end. "When we left Shusha, my middle son was only five years old. Today, he is returning to Boyuk Galadara village with his own family and four children. Our joy knows no bounds," she added.

Another returnee, Zaur Khanaliyev, said he was only five years old when his family was displaced from Shusha in 1992.

"Today, our happiness is beyond words because we are returning to our native land. Thanks to our martyrs and veterans, we are able to go home again," he said.

Khanaliyev, who worked as a welder in Baku, expressed hope that he would continue his profession in his hometown. "This is a proud and historic day for us. Together with my wife and four children, we are moving to Boyuk Galadara village. From now on, we will live, work and raise our children on our native land," he said.

The Great Return program remains one of Azerbaijan's largest post-conflict reconstruction initiatives, aimed at restoring life in the liberated territories and enabling thousands of former IDPs to return to their homes after more than three decades of displacement.