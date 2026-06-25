Azerbaijani carpets to be showcased in Budapest [PHOTOS]

25 June 2026 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Selected items from the collection of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

On June 26, the Museum of Ethnography in Budapest will open the exhibition "Azerbaijani Carpets – From Tradition to Contemporary Art," AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibition is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Hungary, the Museum of Ethnography, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, and the global .ART domain registry.

The exhibition displays a remarkable selection of rare historical carpets dating from the 17th to the 20th centuries, alongside traditional textiles, national costumes, jewellery, carpet sketches, and contemporary artworks. Visitors will discover the distinctive carpet-weaving traditions of Garabagh, Shirvan, Baku, and other regions, renowned for their intricate floral and geometric motifs and exceptional craftsmanship.

The exhibition also includes works and carpet sketches by celebrated artists Latif Karimov and Eldar Mikayilzada, as well as contemporary artistic works by Chingiz Babayev. A special focus is placed on the works of multidisciplinary artist Medina, whose practice operates at the intersection of material, memory, and visual structure.

The core concept of the exhibition is the transformation of traditional ornamental language into modern artistic expression. Historical carpets are presented alongside contemporary artworks and immersive exhibition design, highlighting the enduring visual power and cultural significance of Azerbaijani textile traditions. Monumental carpets, contemporary paintings, and digital installations together create a dialogue between past and present.

The display of rare exhibits reflecting the art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving—one of the country’s most important artistic heritage traditions—will provide visitors with a comprehensive and memorable insight into this rich cultural legacy.

The exhibition will run until July 26.