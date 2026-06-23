Ryabkov: US 'moving closer to EU's anti-Russian policy'

23 June 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday that Moscow has noted that the United States is "moving closer to the anti-Russian policy of its allies in Europe", AzerNEWS reports.

At the same time, Ryabkov stated Washington is drifting away from the understanding reached at the meeting between US and Russian presidents, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, in Anchorage, Alaska, in August last year. On the other hand, Ryabkov expressed hope that the US would seek to find a solution to the war in Ukraine.

Furthermore, the official saw no prospect for a strategic dialogue with the US in the "foreseeable future."