Serdar Berdimuhamedov: Cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan serves the long-term interests of our countries

22 June 2026 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

He noted that this serves the long-term interests of Turkmen and Azerbaijani countries and peoples.

"Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to develop across all major areas,” President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said during a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

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