SpaceX falls in premarket as optimism fades

22 June 2026 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The shares of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., better known as SpaceX, fell by more than 5% in Monday’s premarket trading, as the initial excitement following the company’s record-breaking public listing began to cool, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

After the strong momentum driven by its highly anticipated IPO, investor sentiment appeared to stabilize, leading to a short-term pullback in the stock. The company had recently raised approximately $85.7 billion, marking one of the largest public offerings in the history of the space industry.

SpaceX shares declined by 5.2% in premarket trading at 6:29 a.m. ET, reaching $175.38.

Despite the early drop, analysts note that volatility is common following major IPOs, especially for high-profile companies in emerging sectors like commercial spaceflight. Market attention is now shifting toward SpaceX’s long-term performance, including its Starlink expansion and upcoming launch contracts, which are expected to play a key role in future valuation trends.