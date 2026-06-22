SpaceX falls in premarket as optimism fades
by Alimat Aliyeva
The shares of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., better known as SpaceX, fell by more than 5% in Monday’s premarket trading, as the initial excitement following the company’s record-breaking public listing began to cool, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.
After the strong momentum driven by its highly anticipated IPO, investor sentiment appeared to stabilize, leading to a short-term pullback in the stock. The company had recently raised approximately $85.7 billion, marking one of the largest public offerings in the history of the space industry.
SpaceX shares declined by 5.2% in premarket trading at 6:29 a.m. ET, reaching $175.38.
Despite the early drop, analysts note that volatility is common following major IPOs, especially for high-profile companies in emerging sectors like commercial spaceflight. Market attention is now shifting toward SpaceX’s long-term performance, including its Starlink expansion and upcoming launch contracts, which are expected to play a key role in future valuation trends.
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