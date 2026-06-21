21 June 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

In a post on X, Netanyahu thanked former United States military officer and urban warfare researcher John Spencer for his assessment that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) "takes extraordinary measures to mitigate civilian harm in Lebanon." Netanyahu claimed that "no military takes more measures to minimize civilian casualties than the IDF."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Saturday that no country is attacked more by propaganda than Israel, AzerNEWS reports.

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