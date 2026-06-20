Two explosions in Pakistan leave seven dead

20 June 2026 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

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At least seven people were killed in two explosions in northwestern Pakistan, AzerNEWS reports, citing Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The incident occurred in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Police chief Yasir Afridi said the first blast targeted a pickup truck carrying passengers and was carried out using a remotely controlled improvised explosive device (IED).

According to Afridi, a second explosion occurred near a vehicle that was transporting the wounded to a hospital following the initial attack. The second blast caused additional casualties, bringing the death toll to seven.

Following the initial explosion, the injured victims were being transported to a hospital for emergency treatment when a second roadside bomb detonated near the vehicle, causing additional casualties and injuries.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif condemned the bombings and expressed condolences to the families of those killed.

Image: Karim Ullah / AFP