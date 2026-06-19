Baku to host European Aquatics Conference for first time [PHOTOS]

For the first time in Baku, a conference of the European
Aquatics will be held, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth
and Sports and the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF),
AzerNEWS reports.
The federation leaders from different European countries will
gather in Baku, which has been named the "World Sports Capital" for
2026.
Participants will exchange views on the development of aquatic
sports and discuss both ongoing and future projects. The event will
take place on October 10.
European Aquatics is the continental governing body for aquatic
sports in Europe. It oversees and develops disciplines such as
swimming, diving, artistic swimming, water polo, open water
swimming, and high diving.
Formerly known as the Ligue Européenne de Natation (LEN), the
organization rebranded as European Aquatics in 2023 to modernize
its identity and better reflect its role in promoting all aquatic
disciplines across the continent.
European Aquatics is responsible for organizing major
competitions, including the European Aquatics Championships and
various age-group and club tournaments. It also works closely with
World Aquatics (the global governing body) to align rules,
qualification systems, and development programs.
Headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, the organization brings
together national federations from across Europe to support athlete
development, strengthen competition structures, and promote water
sports at both elite and grassroots levels.
The Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF) is the national
governing body for swimming in Azerbaijan, responsible for
developing the sport and managing the national team.
It promotes swimming for both sport and life skills, organizes
national and international competitions, and is focused on
modernizing and expanding infrastructure.
The ASF also supports various aquatic disciplines like artistic
swimming and water polo, and has a strong online presence to
connect with the public
At the third CIS Games, the Azerbaijani swimmers won a total of
13 medals, which was a first for them at this event.
Established in 2013, the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation (ATF)
promotes and develops triathlon, affiliated with World Triathlon
and the European Triathlon Union.
Based in Baku, the federation organizes national competitions,
supports a national team, and partners with the Ministry of Youth
and Sports to promote the sport.
The Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation (ATF) has achieved
significant success recently, highlighted by Teymur Farajov
becoming the first Azerbaijani to qualify for the IRONMAN World
Championship (2025).