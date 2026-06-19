Baku to host European Aquatics Conference for first time [PHOTOS]

For the first time in Baku, a conference of the European Aquatics will be held, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF), AzerNEWS reports.

The federation leaders from different European countries will gather in Baku, which has been named the "World Sports Capital" for 2026.

Participants will exchange views on the development of aquatic sports and discuss both ongoing and future projects. The event will take place on October 10.

European Aquatics is the continental governing body for aquatic sports in Europe. It oversees and develops disciplines such as swimming, diving, artistic swimming, water polo, open water swimming, and high diving.

Formerly known as the Ligue Européenne de Natation (LEN), the organization rebranded as European Aquatics in 2023 to modernize its identity and better reflect its role in promoting all aquatic disciplines across the continent.

European Aquatics is responsible for organizing major competitions, including the European Aquatics Championships and various age-group and club tournaments. It also works closely with World Aquatics (the global governing body) to align rules, qualification systems, and development programs.

Headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, the organization brings together national federations from across Europe to support athlete development, strengthen competition structures, and promote water sports at both elite and grassroots levels.

The Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF) is the national governing body for swimming in Azerbaijan, responsible for developing the sport and managing the national team.

It promotes swimming for both sport and life skills, organizes national and international competitions, and is focused on modernizing and expanding infrastructure.

The ASF also supports various aquatic disciplines like artistic swimming and water polo, and has a strong online presence to connect with the public

At the third CIS Games, the Azerbaijani swimmers won a total of 13 medals, which was a first for them at this event.

Established in 2013, the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation (ATF) promotes and develops triathlon, affiliated with World Triathlon and the European Triathlon Union.

Based in Baku, the federation organizes national competitions, supports a national team, and partners with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to promote the sport.

The Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation (ATF) has achieved significant success recently, highlighted by Teymur Farajov becoming the first Azerbaijani to qualify for the IRONMAN World Championship (2025).