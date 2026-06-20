Azerbaijani author presents book in Tokyo

20 June 2026 21:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A presentation of the Japanese-language book "A Strategy Called Azerbaijan" by Azerbaijani author Alibey Mammadov was held at the academic salon of the Kinokuniya Shinjuku bookstore in Tokyo, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was organized following the book’s strong sales performance and growing interest in Azerbaijan among Japanese readers. According to the organizers, the publication has ranked among the bookstore’s top weekly bestsellers, reflecting a noticeable rise in interest toward Azerbaijan in Japan.

Speakers at the event highlighted the recent arrival of Azerbaijani oil in Japan on May 11, marking the first such delivery to the country. The development was described as an important contribution to Japan’s energy security amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in various regions of the world. Participants also expressed satisfaction with the growing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan.

As part of the presentation, guests were invited to sample traditional Azerbaijani cuisine.

It was noted that "A Strategy Called Azerbaijan" offers readers extensive information about Azerbaijan’s history, culture, economy, business environment, and relations with Japan. The book is expected to help Japanese readers gain a deeper understanding of Azerbaijan and contribute to growing tourist interest in the country.

At the conclusion of the event, participants received signed copies of the book from the author.

The publication explores a range of topics, including geopolitics, energy security, wars, diplomacy, and public administration. It also analyzes the results and achievements of Azerbaijan’s balanced policy in regional and international affairs.

Alibey Mammadov has been living in Japan since 2012 and studied political science at Hokkaido University. In 2018, his Japanese-language book "Why Azerbaijan Is Interesting Now" was published in Japan.