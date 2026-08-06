Brazil downgrades ties with Argentina

6 August 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Brazilian government has decided to downgrade its diplomatic relations with Argentina to the level of chargé d'affaires, marking a new low in ties between the two neighboring countries, AzerNEWS reports.

As part of the decision, Brazil will not send Ambassador Julio Bitelli back to Buenos Aires. Argentina's ambassador to Brasília, Daniel Raimondi, was formally informed of the move and received an official diplomatic protest from Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to local media reports, the decision came in response to new critical remarks made by Argentine President Javier Milei about Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, further escalating tensions between the two governments.

The diplomatic downgrade does not mean that relations have been severed, but it significantly reduces the level of official political engagement and is often viewed as a strong signal of dissatisfaction in international diplomacy. Analysts believe the move could complicate bilateral cooperation on trade, regional security, and economic initiatives in South America.