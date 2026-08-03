Strong earthquake hits Kamchatka, no casualties reported
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, according to the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
AzerNEWS reports that the earthquake's epicenter was located approximately 379 kilometers from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, while the hypocenter was at a depth of 58.5 kilometers, the agency said.
There have been no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage.
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