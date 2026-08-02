Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks UAE support for Black Sea security

2 August 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Zelenskyy, he thanked the UAE leader for his understanding of the situation and for supporting Ukraine's efforts to achieve peace and strengthen security.

The Ukrainian president said that this year Ukraine had made a significant contribution to the security of its partners in the Persian Gulf region.

During the call, the two leaders also discussed how the United Arab Emirates could assist Ukraine in Europe, particularly in the Black Sea region.