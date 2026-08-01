U.S. remains focused on victory, Trump says
U.S. President Donald Trump said that Iran has always wanted to negotiate but often backs away from its commitments, AzerNEWS reports.
He stressed that the United States' goal is to win.
"You know, we just want to win. We're doing a very good job. We're trying to be as nice as possible under the circumstances. They cannot have a nuclear weapon. If they did, the Middle East would already have been wiped off the face of the Earth. We will hit them very hard. At some point, they'll say, 'We can't take this anymore,'" Trump noted.
The US president also rejected reports suggesting Iran remains in a strong position.
"Iran is doing very poorly," he said. "They've been very dishonest. They've been very dishonorable to deal with," he added.
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