Azerbaijan Special Forces conclude 'Zulfiqar 2026' joint exercise in Jordan [PHOTOS]

31 July 2026 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The joint tactical exercise "Zulfiqar 2026", conducted in Jordan with the participation of the special forces of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Türkiye, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, has concluded, AzerNEWS reports

The Distinguished Visitors Day of the exercise was attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

The primary objectives of the joint tactical exercise were to strengthen interoperability among the participating countries' special forces, enhance their professional knowledge and operational skills, and expand the exchange of experience.

Together with the exercise leadership, Commander of the Azerbaijan Special Forces, Major General Alakbar Jahangirov observed the final phase of the exercise and highly commended the professionalism and level of preparedness demonstrated by the Azerbaijan special forces personnel.