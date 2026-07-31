Karabakh University announces minimum admission scores for 2026/2027 [PHOTO]

31 July 2026 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Karabakh University has announced the minimum admission score requirements for undergraduate programs for the 2026/2027 academic year, AzerNEWS reports citing the Azerbaijan Ministry of Science and Education.

The newly published admission criteria outline the minimum entrance scores required for applicants across the university's various faculties.

The highest minimum score requirement has been set for the Law and Medicine programs, with applicants required to score at least 600 points. The Dentistry program follows with a minimum requirement of 550 points.

Applicants who achieve 450 points will be eligible to apply for several programs within the Faculty of Engineering, including Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Chemical Engineering. The same score also qualifies candidates for Nursing and Pharmacy programs within the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Other faculties, including Education, Humanities and Social Sciences, Business and Economics, Natural Sciences, and Mathematics and Computer Sciences, have minimum admission scores ranging from 250 to 400 points, depending on the program.

The lowest minimum admission score has been set at 250 points for the Tourism Management program.

In its statement, the university highlighted its commitment to providing international academic programs, a highly qualified faculty, and modern educational infrastructure, inviting ambitious students to pursue higher education at Karabakh University.

Notably, engineering students will have the opportunity to earn dual diplomas from Karabakh University and Istanbul Technical University (ITU) through a state-funded collaborative program.

The new admission requirements are intended to attract high-achieving students and support the development of a competitive and internationally oriented academic environment.