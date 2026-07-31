Zhaparov: Signing of treaty on allied relations marks new stage in Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani cooperation

31 July 2026 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

The President of Kyrgyzstan also emphasized that a substantial package of bilateral documents had been signed, covering energy, transport, cybersecurity, education, financial market regulation, and the circulation of precious metals.

"An important outcome of today's negotiations was the signing of the treaty on allied relations. This is a truly historic event, marking a new stage in Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani cooperation," President Sadyr Zhaparov said during a press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

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