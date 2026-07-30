Dream Fest 2026: Stars showcase their most striking looks on turquoise carpet

30 July 2026 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Dream Fest 2026 opened its turquoise carpet to a parade of stylish looks from local and international artists, AzerNEWS reports citing Trend Life.

The festival's red carpet, traditionally known by that name, became a true fashion showcase where music stars presented their most striking and memorable outfits.

The turquoise color created a bright backdrop for elegant gowns, shimmering details, creative silhouettes, and carefully selected accessories. Each appearance reflected the artist's personality, style, and stage image, turning every entrance into a visual statement.

Among the international guests, special attention was drawn to artists including Ani Lorak, Thomas Nevergreen, Barbara Breza, Alsou, Megi Gogitidze, Regina Todorenko, Seville, JONY, Andru Donalds, Stas Mikhailov, and members of the group "Pink Roses." The performers showcased different approaches to fashion, from classic elegance and sophisticated luxury to bold and original style choices.

Azerbaijani stars also attracted attention on the turquoise carpet. Tunzala Agayeva, Aygun Kazimova, Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva, Roza Zargarly, Dilara Kazimova, Aisel Teymurzadeh, and Faig Agayev presented distinctive looks that combined national influences, modern trends, and strong stage presence.

Dream Fest 2026 once again highlighted the close relationship between music and fashion, with the star-studded carpet becoming a place where artists expressed their creativity not only through performances but also through their personal style.