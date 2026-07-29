Baku appeals court continues hearings on appeals by Armenian defendants [PHOTOS]

29 July 2026 00:04 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On July 28, the Baku Court of Appeal continued judicial proceedings on the appeals filed by citizens of the Republic of Armenia—Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others—who were convicted by the Baku Military Court for crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes resulting from Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, including the preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, and numerous other offenses.

At the court session, presided over by Judge Elmar Rahimov of the Baku Court of Appeal, joined by Judges Emin Mehdiyev and Mehriban Garayeva (Reserve Judge Ali Mammadov also participated), all individuals subject to appellate proceedings were provided with interpreters in their respective spoken languages—Armenian and Russian—as well as defense counsel to ensure their right to a defense.

The court session was attended by representatives of the victims and state prosecutors representing the public prosecution, including Abbas Abbasli, Head of Department at the State Prosecution Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, and department prosecutors Anar Alakbarov and Sevinj Gasimova.

At the beginning of the session, it was announced that employees of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan were also attending the proceedings as observers.

The hearing proceeded with closing statements by the state prosecutors.

In their statements, state prosecutors Anar Alakbarov and Sevinj Gasimova said that evidence examined during the judicial investigation confirmed that Garik Martirosyan, Davit Allahverdyan, Levon Balayan, Vasili Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan, and Erik Ghazaryan, along with other defendants, participated in the occupation and continued occupation of the sovereign territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan by Armenia, carried out various illegal activities, participated in criminal formations established and patronized by Armenia, and took part in waging an aggressive war.

The prosecutors said that the credible evidence gathered in the case confirmed that the conclusions reached by the court of first instance were lawful and well-founded, while the arguments raised in the appeals were unsubstantiated.

Delivering a further statement, Abbas Abbasli, Head of Department at the State Prosecution Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, stated that the conviction rendered by the court of first instance fully complied with the requirements of both national legislation and universally recognized principles and norms of international law.

The prosecutor emphasized that statements, expert opinions, records, physical evidence, documents, video, and photographic materials were examined both individually and collectively, and that the verdict was rendered based on the specific actions of each defendant, each defendant's degree of participation in the alleged crimes, and the established facts of the case.

The state prosecutor requested that the court dismiss the appeals and uphold the conviction of the Baku Military Court without changes.

The judge then announced the conclusion of the closing statements, after which the defense exercised its statutory right to rebuttal.

The right to rebuttal was first granted to the defense counsel for Bako Sahakyan. In his rebuttal, the attorney requested the court to grant the appeal, overturn the verdict of the court of first instance, and acquit Bako Sahakyan.

The right to rebuttal was then granted to Bako Sahakyan himself. Bako Sahakyan stated that he wished to exercise his right to rebuttal during the next court session.

Subsequently, the right to rebuttal was granted to the defense counsel for Arayik Harutyunyan. The defense attorney requested the court to acquit his client.

Exercising his right to rebuttal, Arayik Harutyunyan stated that he did not accept the charges brought against him.

The next court session will take place on July 31.

Under the verdict of the Baku Military Court dated February 5, 2026, Arayik Harutyunyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, and David Babayan were sentenced to life imprisonment. Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan were sentenced to 20 years, Madat Babayan and Melikset Pashayan to 19 years, Garik Martirosyan to 18 years, Davit Allahverdyan and Levon Balayan to 16 years, and Vasili Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan, and Erik Ghazaryan to 15 years' imprisonment.