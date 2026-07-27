Stars' final red carpet appearance at Dream Fest 2026 [PHOTOS]

27 July 2026 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The fourth and final day of the third international music festival Dream Fest 2026 at Sea Breeze brought the event to a spectacular close, marking the end of a four-day musical celebration that featured global stars, popular performers, and thousands of music fans, AzerNEWS reports citing Trend Life.

Before the evening program began, attention turned to the festival's red carpet, which created the atmosphere of a major cultural and entertainment event. Famous musicians, actors, TV personalities, and show business figures arrived throughout the evening, greeting guests and speaking with media representatives.

The red carpet showcased a mix of music, fashion, and entertainment, with artists appearing in elegant outfits and sharing their impressions of the festival. Many guests praised the organization, welcoming atmosphere, and Azerbaijan's hospitality, highlighting Dream Fest's growing reputation as one of the region’s leading cultural events.

The festival reached its peak with the closing gala concert, which brought together performers from different generations and musical styles on one stage. The final show featured performances by EMIN, renowned Italian tenor Alessandro Safina, British singer John Newman, JONY, Brandon Stone, Ellai, Artik & Asti, Stas Mikhailov, Ani Lorak, Aygun Kazimova, Lyusya Chebotina, Stas Piekha, and Roza Zergerli.

Each artist added their own style and energy to the program, creating a diverse finale that combined different genres and delivered a memorable closing night for festival audiences.