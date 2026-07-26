First look at Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider revealed from Disney's live-action 'Tangled' set

26 July 2026 19:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The first images of Milo Manheim in the role of Flynn Rider from Disney's upcoming live-action remake of "Tangled" have appeared online, AzerNEWS reports citing foreign media.

The behind-the-scenes photos show the actor in costume while filming scenes for the highly anticipated adaptation. Production is currently underway in Spain, with the team working on sequences that include stunt performances and action scenes.

Manheim will portray Flynn Rider, the charming thief who helps Rapunzel escape from her tower in the original 2010 animated film. Teagan Croft is set to play Rapunzel in the live-action version, with the pair forming the film's central duo.

The newly released set photos offer fans the first glimpse of the characters’ live-action appearances, though the final look of the film will also depend on post-production effects and editing.

Disney's "Tangled" remake is part of the studio's ongoing series of live-action adaptations of its animated classics. The film is expected to retain the musical and fantasy elements of the original story.

Main photo: Disney / Official "Tangled" Facebook page